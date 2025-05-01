Which of the following is NOT a necessary step in the scientific research process in psychology?
A
Collecting and analyzing data
B
Formulating a testable hypothesis
C
Drawing conclusions based on evidence
D
Selecting participants based on personal preference
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the scientific research process in psychology, which typically includes formulating a testable hypothesis, selecting participants using systematic methods, collecting and analyzing data, and drawing conclusions based on evidence.
Step 2: Recognize that selecting participants based on personal preference introduces bias and is not a scientifically valid step; instead, participants should be selected using random or systematic sampling methods to ensure representativeness.
Step 3: Identify that collecting and analyzing data is essential to test the hypothesis and gather empirical evidence.
Step 4: Note that formulating a testable hypothesis is the starting point of the research process, guiding the study design and data collection.
Step 5: Understand that drawing conclusions based on evidence is necessary to interpret the results and contribute to psychological knowledge.
Watch next
Master How the Scientific Method Applies to Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah