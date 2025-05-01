Multiple Choice
Depressed people tend to have too few receptors for which of the following neurotransmitters?
Which statement below correctly identify the difference between a mood and an emotion?
I) Emotions are often in response to a specific event, while moods are usually not.
II) Moods are relatively intense, while emotions are not.
III) Emotions are usually fleeting, while moods are relatively long-lasting.
True or False: If false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
The valence of an emotion is how intense the emotion feels.