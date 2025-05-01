In his famous sermon 'Sinners in the Hands of an Angry God,' what emotion was Jonathan Edwards primarily trying to evoke in his congregation?
A
Fear
B
Joy
C
Hope
D
Anger
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the historical and religious context of Jonathan Edwards' sermon 'Sinners in the Hands of an Angry God,' which was delivered during the Great Awakening, a period of religious revival emphasizing human sinfulness and the need for repentance.
Recognize that Edwards used vivid imagery and strong language to highlight the precarious position of sinners and the wrath of God, aiming to make his audience feel the urgency of their spiritual state.
Identify the primary emotional response Edwards intended to evoke, which is linked to the fear of divine punishment and the consequences of sin, motivating listeners to seek salvation.
Consider the options given: Fear, Joy, Hope, and Anger, and evaluate which emotion aligns best with the sermon's tone and purpose.
Conclude that the emotion Jonathan Edwards primarily sought to evoke was Fear, as it was central to his persuasive strategy to awaken his congregation to repentance.
