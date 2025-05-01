Which of the following is an example of an antecedent control strategy for a child who is motivated to escape from tasks?
A
Ignoring the child's attempts to escape during the task
B
Providing frequent breaks before the child becomes frustrated during tasks
C
Giving the child a reward after completing the task
D
Punishing the child when they try to leave the task
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that antecedent control strategies involve modifying the environment or conditions before a behavior occurs to prevent or reduce unwanted behaviors.
Identify that the child is motivated to escape from tasks, so the goal is to reduce the motivation to escape by changing what happens before the task or during the task.
Recognize that providing frequent breaks before the child becomes frustrated is an example of changing the conditions before the behavior occurs, which fits the definition of an antecedent control strategy.
Contrast this with other options: ignoring escape attempts is a consequence strategy (not antecedent), giving a reward after task completion is a consequence strategy, and punishing escape attempts is also a consequence strategy.
Conclude that the correct antecedent control strategy is the one that proactively adjusts the environment or task demands to prevent escape behavior, which is providing frequent breaks before frustration arises.
