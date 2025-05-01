In the context of developmental psychology, the use of physical punishment may:
A
Promote secure attachment between parent and child
B
Lead to higher academic achievement
C
Consistently improve children's self-esteem
D
Increase aggressive behavior in children
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key concept of physical punishment in developmental psychology, which refers to the use of physical force with the intention of causing a child to experience pain but not injury, as a method of discipline.
Step 2: Review empirical research findings on the effects of physical punishment, noting that it is generally associated with negative outcomes rather than positive ones like secure attachment or improved self-esteem.
Step 3: Recognize that physical punishment has been linked to increased aggressive behavior in children, as it models aggression as a way to solve problems or express emotions.
Step 4: Compare the incorrect options (promoting secure attachment, higher academic achievement, and improving self-esteem) with the evidence, which does not support these outcomes as consistent effects of physical punishment.
Step 5: Conclude that the most supported effect of physical punishment in developmental psychology is that it tends to increase aggressive behavior in children, making this the correct answer.
