Which of the following best describes the cerebrum?
A
It controls basic life functions like breathing and heart rate.
B
It acts as a relay station for sensory information between the body and the cerebral cortex.
C
It coordinates balance and fine motor movements.
D
It is the largest part of the brain, responsible for higher cognitive functions such as thinking, reasoning, and voluntary movement.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of the brain and its major parts, including the cerebrum, brainstem, thalamus, and cerebellum.
Step 2: Identify the primary functions associated with each brain part: the brainstem controls basic life functions like breathing and heart rate; the thalamus acts as a relay station for sensory information; the cerebellum coordinates balance and fine motor movements.
Step 3: Recognize that the cerebrum is the largest part of the brain and is responsible for higher cognitive functions such as thinking, reasoning, and voluntary movement.
Step 4: Compare the given options to these functions to determine which description matches the cerebrum's role.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct description of the cerebrum is that it is the largest part of the brain, responsible for higher cognitive functions such as thinking, reasoning, and voluntary movement.
