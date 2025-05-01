Which lobe of the brain is primarily responsible for coordinating voluntary muscle movement?
A
Occipital lobe
B
Temporal lobe
C
Parietal lobe
D
Frontal lobe
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the brain is divided into different lobes, each responsible for specific functions.
Recall the primary functions associated with each lobe: the Occipital lobe is mainly for visual processing, the Temporal lobe handles auditory information and memory, and the Parietal lobe processes sensory information like touch and spatial awareness.
Identify that voluntary muscle movement involves planning, control, and execution of motor functions.
Recognize that the Frontal lobe contains the primary motor cortex, which is crucial for initiating and coordinating voluntary muscle movements.
Conclude that among the options given, the Frontal lobe is the lobe primarily responsible for coordinating voluntary muscle movement.
