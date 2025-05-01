According to Erikson's theory of psychosocial development, what is the primary cause of a sense of stagnation during middle adulthood?
A
A lack of contribution to society and failure to guide the next generation
B
Failing to achieve intimacy and remaining socially isolated
C
Struggling with trust issues in early relationships
D
Experiencing identity confusion and not knowing one's role in life
Understand that Erikson's theory of psychosocial development outlines specific challenges or 'crises' that individuals face at different stages of life.
Identify the stage relevant to middle adulthood, which Erikson calls 'Generativity vs. Stagnation'. This stage focuses on contributing to society and helping guide the next generation.
Recognize that a sense of stagnation arises when an individual feels they are not making meaningful contributions or failing to nurture and support others, leading to feelings of unproductiveness and disconnectedness.
Contrast this with other stages: intimacy vs. isolation (young adulthood), trust vs. mistrust (infancy), and identity vs. role confusion (adolescence), which are not the primary focus during middle adulthood.
Conclude that the primary cause of stagnation in middle adulthood is a lack of contribution to society and failure to guide the next generation, as per Erikson's theory.
