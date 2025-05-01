According to Laura Carstensen's socioemotional selectivity theory in developmental psychology, what do older adults tend to prefer as they age?
A
Engaging in high-risk activities to seek new experiences
B
Forming as many new social relationships as possible
C
Focusing primarily on career advancement and long-term goals
D
Spending time with close friends and family members rather than seeking new social contacts
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the core idea of Laura Carstensen's socioemotional selectivity theory, which explains how people's social goals and preferences change as they age.
Recognize that according to the theory, as people perceive their remaining time as limited, their priorities shift from acquiring new information or social contacts to emotionally meaningful experiences.
Identify that older adults tend to prefer spending time with close friends and family members, focusing on deepening existing relationships rather than forming many new ones.
Contrast this preference with other options such as seeking high-risk activities, forming many new social relationships, or focusing on career advancement, which are less aligned with the theory's predictions for older adults.
Conclude that the theory highlights a shift toward emotionally satisfying social interactions, emphasizing quality over quantity in social relationships as people age.
