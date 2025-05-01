According to the encoding specificity principle in psychology, which of the following best describes how memory retrieval is influenced by context?
A
Encoding specificity refers to the process of storing only specific details of an event.
B
Memory is most effective when information available at encoding is also present at retrieval.
C
The principle states that memories are encoded only if they are repeated multiple times.
D
Memory retrieval is independent of the context in which information was learned.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the encoding specificity principle, which states that memory retrieval is most effective when the context present during encoding (learning) matches the context during retrieval (recall).
Recognize that this principle emphasizes the importance of contextual cues in aiding memory recall, meaning that the environment, mood, or other conditions during learning can serve as triggers for remembering.
Evaluate each option by comparing it to the core idea of encoding specificity: whether it highlights the role of matching contexts between encoding and retrieval.
Identify that the correct description aligns with the idea that memory retrieval is enhanced when the same information or context available during encoding is also present during retrieval.
Conclude that the best answer is the one stating that memory is most effective when information available at encoding is also present at retrieval, as it directly reflects the encoding specificity principle.
