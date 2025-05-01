Which term represents all the ways people are unlike and alike?
A
Classical conditioning
B
Social facilitation
C
Cognitive dissonance
D
Individual differences
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question is asking for a term that encompasses both similarities and differences among people.
Review each option's definition: Classical conditioning relates to learning through association; Social facilitation involves performance changes in the presence of others; Cognitive dissonance refers to mental discomfort from conflicting beliefs.
Recognize that none of these options describe the broad concept of how people are alike and unlike each other.
Recall that 'Individual differences' is a psychological term that specifically refers to the variations and commonalities among people in traits, behaviors, and characteristics.
Conclude that 'Individual differences' best fits the description of encompassing all the ways people are both similar and different.
Watch next
Master Intro to Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah