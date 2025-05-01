Which of the following is true about small groups interacting online?
A
Online small groups may experience reduced social cues, which can lead to increased misunderstandings.
B
Small groups interacting online always make decisions faster than face-to-face groups.
C
Online interaction eliminates groupthink in small groups.
D
Members of online small groups are less likely to experience conflict than those in person.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of small groups interacting online, focusing on how communication differs from face-to-face interactions.
Step 2: Recognize that online communication often reduces social cues such as body language, tone of voice, and facial expressions, which are important for understanding messages accurately.
Step 3: Analyze how the reduction of social cues can lead to increased misunderstandings among group members because nonverbal signals that clarify intent are missing.
Step 4: Evaluate the other statements by considering psychological research: online groups do not always make decisions faster, groupthink can still occur online, and conflict is not necessarily less likely in online groups.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement about reduced social cues leading to increased misunderstandings is true, based on the nature of online communication and group dynamics.
