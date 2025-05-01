Which of the following is considered an element of social capital in social psychology?
A
Shared norms and values within a group
B
Trust among members of a community
C
Personal financial wealth
D
Individual intelligence quotient (IQ)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of social capital in social psychology, which refers to the resources available to individuals and groups through their social networks, including relationships, trust, and shared norms.
Identify key elements that contribute to social capital, such as trust among members of a community, shared norms, values, and mutual support within a group.
Recognize that personal financial wealth and individual intelligence quotient (IQ) are individual attributes and do not represent social resources or connections within a community.
Compare each option to the definition of social capital to determine which ones reflect social relationships and collective resources rather than individual traits or assets.
Conclude that 'Shared norms and values within a group' and 'Trust among members of a community' are elements of social capital because they represent the social bonds and mutual expectations that facilitate cooperation and support.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah