Which of the following is a lobe of the cerebral hemisphere?
A
Medulla oblongata
B
Thalamus
C
Frontal lobe
D
Cerebellum
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the cerebral hemisphere is divided into several lobes, each responsible for different functions such as movement, sensation, and cognition.
Identify the main lobes of the cerebral hemisphere: frontal lobe, parietal lobe, temporal lobe, and occipital lobe.
Recognize that the medulla oblongata, thalamus, and cerebellum are parts of the brain but not lobes of the cerebral hemisphere. The medulla oblongata is part of the brainstem, the thalamus is a relay station deep within the brain, and the cerebellum is involved in coordination and balance.
Confirm that the frontal lobe is one of the four lobes of the cerebral hemisphere, located at the front part of the brain and involved in decision making, problem solving, and motor function.
Conclude that among the options given, the frontal lobe is correctly identified as a lobe of the cerebral hemisphere.
