Which of the following is a primary function of the premotor cortex?
A
Processing visual information from the retina
B
Planning and organizing movements before they are executed
C
Regulating heart rate and breathing
D
Controlling the release of hormones from the pituitary gland
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of the premotor cortex in the brain, which is part of the frontal lobe involved in motor control.
Recall that the premotor cortex is primarily responsible for planning and organizing movements before they are executed, preparing the body for voluntary movement.
Eliminate options that are unrelated to motor planning, such as processing visual information (which is mainly done by the occipital lobe), regulating heart rate and breathing (functions of the autonomic nervous system and brainstem), and controlling hormone release (a function of the hypothalamus and pituitary gland).
Recognize that the correct function aligns with the premotor cortex's role in motor preparation and coordination.
Conclude that the primary function of the premotor cortex is planning and organizing movements before they are executed.
Watch next
Master Organization of the Brain with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah