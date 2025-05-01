In social psychology, what is the term for the process of simultaneously analyzing the behavior of individuals within the context of group dynamics?
A
Cognitive dissonance
B
Groupthink
C
Interactionism
D
Social facilitation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question asks for a term in social psychology describing the process of analyzing individual behavior within group dynamics.
Recall that 'Cognitive dissonance' refers to the mental discomfort experienced when holding conflicting beliefs, so it does not fit the description.
Recognize that 'Groupthink' is a phenomenon where group members strive for consensus, often at the cost of critical thinking, which is related but not the exact process described.
Consider 'Social facilitation,' which involves changes in individual performance due to the presence of others, but it does not encompass the simultaneous analysis of behavior within group dynamics.
Identify 'Interactionism' as the correct term, which in social psychology refers to the approach that behavior is a function of both the person and the environment, emphasizing the analysis of individuals within the context of group interactions.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah