Which of the following statements about labeling theory is true?
A
Labeling theory claims that social labels have no impact on an individual's self-identity or behavior.
B
Labeling theory suggests that being labeled as deviant can lead individuals to internalize that label and engage in further deviant behavior.
C
Labeling theory focuses exclusively on the psychological traits of individuals rather than social processes.
D
Labeling theory argues that deviant behavior is solely the result of biological predispositions.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the core concept of labeling theory in psychology and sociology, which examines how the labels or definitions assigned to individuals by society influence their self-identity and behavior.
Step 2: Recognize that labeling theory posits that when a person is labeled as 'deviant,' this label can affect how they see themselves and how others treat them, potentially leading to further deviant behavior.
Step 3: Evaluate the given statements by comparing them to the core idea of labeling theory: it does not claim that labels have no impact, nor does it focus solely on psychological traits or biological predispositions.
Step 4: Identify that the true statement aligns with the idea that being labeled as deviant can cause individuals to internalize the label and continue engaging in deviant acts, which is a key insight of labeling theory.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct understanding of labeling theory involves the social process of labeling and its impact on behavior, rather than ignoring social influence or focusing only on biology or psychology.
