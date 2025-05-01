Which of the following is most likely to impact a person's ability to get adequate quality sleep?
A
Wearing comfortable shoes during the day
B
Exposure to excessive noise during the night
C
Eating a balanced diet
D
Regularly brushing one's teeth
1
Step 1: Identify the key factor that directly influences sleep quality. Consider environmental and behavioral factors that can affect how well a person sleeps.
Step 2: Evaluate each option in terms of its direct impact on sleep. For example, wearing comfortable shoes during the day and regularly brushing teeth are important for general health but do not directly affect sleep quality.
Step 3: Understand that exposure to excessive noise during the night can disrupt sleep cycles by causing awakenings or preventing deep sleep stages, thus directly impacting sleep quality.
Step 4: Recognize that eating a balanced diet supports overall health and can influence sleep indirectly, but it is less immediate in its effect compared to environmental disturbances like noise.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, exposure to excessive noise during the night is the most likely to impact a person's ability to get adequate quality sleep because it directly interferes with the sleep environment.
