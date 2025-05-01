Which of the following correctly labels the three main parts of the brainstem from superior to inferior?
A
Midbrain, pons, medulla oblongata
B
Pons, midbrain, medulla oblongata
C
Pons, medulla oblongata, midbrain
D
Medulla oblongata, pons, midbrain
1
Step 1: Understand the anatomical orientation terms. 'Superior' means towards the top or above, and 'inferior' means towards the bottom or below in the body or brain structure.
Step 2: Recall the three main parts of the brainstem: the midbrain, the pons, and the medulla oblongata.
Step 3: Identify the relative positions of these parts in the brainstem. The midbrain is located at the top (superior), the pons is in the middle, and the medulla oblongata is at the bottom (inferior).
Step 4: Arrange the parts from superior to inferior based on their positions: midbrain first, then pons, and finally medulla oblongata.
Step 5: Compare this order to the given options to select the correct labeling of the brainstem parts from superior to inferior.
