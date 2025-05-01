In the context of AP Psychology, what is the primary function of the corpus callosum in the organization of the brain?
A
It connects the left and right cerebral hemispheres, allowing communication between them.
B
It is responsible for processing visual information from the eyes.
C
It controls voluntary muscle movements throughout the body.
D
It regulates basic life functions such as breathing and heart rate.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the corpus callosum as a major structure in the brain that plays a role in connecting different parts of the brain.
Understand that the brain is divided into two hemispheres: the left and the right cerebral hemispheres.
Recognize that the corpus callosum is a thick band of nerve fibers that facilitates communication between these two hemispheres.
Note that this connection allows for the integration of sensory, motor, and cognitive information between the left and right sides of the brain.
Distinguish the corpus callosum's function from other brain functions such as processing visual information, controlling voluntary movements, or regulating basic life functions, which are handled by other brain areas.
Watch next
Master Organization of the Brain with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah