Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning41m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology33m
- 11. Personality48m
- 12. Social Psychology41m
4. Sensation and Perception
Visual Anatomy
Multiple Choice
As we age, our eyes lose the ability to accommodate, causing many people to need reading classes. Which structure of the eye is likely affected?
A
Cornea.
B
Lens.
C
Retina.
D
Pupil.
