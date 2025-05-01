In developmental psychology, babies who are considered slow-to-warm-up tend to react to stimulation with which of the following emotional responses?
A
No emotional response and indifference to new experiences
B
Mildly negative emotions and gradual adaptation to new experiences
C
Consistently strong negative emotions and resistance to all change
D
Intense positive emotions and quick adaptation to new experiences
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the temperament category 'slow-to-warm-up' in developmental psychology, which describes how some babies respond to new stimuli or experiences.
Recall that 'slow-to-warm-up' babies typically do not show extreme reactions initially; instead, they may display mild negative emotions such as fussiness or wariness when first encountering new situations.
Recognize that these babies gradually adapt to new experiences over time, becoming more comfortable as they become familiar with the stimuli.
Contrast this with other temperament types: 'easy' babies show positive emotions and quick adaptation, while 'difficult' babies show strong negative emotions and resistance to change.
Conclude that the emotional response of 'slow-to-warm-up' babies is best described as mildly negative emotions followed by gradual adaptation to new experiences.
