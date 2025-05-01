Which of the following best describes the concept of classical conditioning as studied in developmental psychology, particularly in AP Psychology Unit 4?
A process by which behaviors are strengthened or weakened by their consequences, such as rewards or punishments
A theory that emphasizes the influence of unconscious drives and early childhood experiences on behavior
A stage of cognitive development characterized by the ability to think logically about abstract concepts
A learning process in which a neutral stimulus becomes associated with a meaningful stimulus and acquires the capacity to elicit a similar response
Step 1: Understand the concept of classical conditioning, which is a fundamental learning process studied in developmental and general psychology.
Step 2: Recognize that classical conditioning involves pairing a neutral stimulus (one that initially does not elicit a specific response) with a meaningful stimulus (one that naturally triggers a response).
Step 3: Learn that through repeated pairings, the neutral stimulus acquires the ability to evoke a response similar to the one originally produced by the meaningful stimulus.
Step 4: Differentiate classical conditioning from other psychological concepts such as operant conditioning (which involves consequences like rewards or punishments), psychoanalytic theory (focused on unconscious drives), and stages of cognitive development (which relate to thinking abilities).
Step 5: Conclude that classical conditioning is best described as a learning process where a neutral stimulus becomes associated with a meaningful stimulus and elicits a similar response.
