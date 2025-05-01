Which of the following best describes the connotative meanings of sighing in the context of emotion?
A
Sighing is primarily associated with physical exertion and muscle fatigue.
B
Sighing often connotes feelings of relief, frustration, or resignation.
C
Sighing is a universal sign of agreement and approval.
D
Sighing typically indicates happiness and excitement.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'connotative meanings' — these refer to the emotional or cultural associations that a behavior or expression carries beyond its literal or primary meaning.
Step 2: Recognize that sighing is a nonverbal behavior often linked to emotional states rather than purely physical states like muscle fatigue.
Step 3: Consider common emotional contexts where sighing occurs, such as moments of relief after stress, frustration when things don't go as planned, or resignation when accepting an unpleasant situation.
Step 4: Evaluate the options by matching them to the typical emotional associations of sighing, noting that sighing is not generally a sign of agreement, approval, happiness, or excitement.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of the connotative meaning of sighing in the context of emotion is that it often connotes feelings of relief, frustration, or resignation.
