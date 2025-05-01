Which lobe is situated posteriorly in each cerebral hemisphere?
A
Parietal lobe
B
Temporal lobe
C
Frontal lobe
D
Occipital lobe
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the basic anatomy of the cerebral hemispheres, which are divided into four main lobes: frontal, parietal, temporal, and occipital.
Recall the general location of each lobe: the frontal lobe is located at the front, the temporal lobe is on the sides near the temples, the parietal lobe is near the top and center, and the occipital lobe is at the back.
Identify the term 'posteriorly' which means towards the back of the brain.
Match the lobe that is situated at the back (posterior) of each cerebral hemisphere, which is the occipital lobe.
Confirm that the occipital lobe is responsible for processing visual information, which aligns with its location at the rear of the brain.
