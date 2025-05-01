The gray matter of the cerebrum forms which of the following?
A
The cerebral cortex
B
The thalamus
C
The corpus callosum
D
The basal ganglia
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the cerebrum is the largest part of the brain and is divided into gray matter and white matter based on the types of neural tissue.
Recall that gray matter primarily consists of neuronal cell bodies, dendrites, and unmyelinated axons, which are involved in processing and cognition.
Identify that the gray matter of the cerebrum forms the outer layer known as the cerebral cortex, which is responsible for higher brain functions such as perception, thought, and decision-making.
Recognize that other structures like the thalamus, corpus callosum, and basal ganglia are distinct parts of the brain with different compositions and functions; for example, the corpus callosum is made of white matter connecting the two hemispheres.
Conclude that the correct answer is the cerebral cortex, as it is the gray matter layer covering the cerebrum.
Watch next
Master Organization of the Brain with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah