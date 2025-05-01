A criticism of Abraham Maslow's hierarchy is that it was developed based on residents of the United States. Compared to the others, in which country's culture would security needs be much stronger than self-actualization needs?
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning1h 26m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology1h 20m
- 11. Personality1h 17m
- 12. Social Psychology1h 18m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders1h 27m
- 15. Treatment1h 24m
2. Psychology Research
Evaluating Research Findings
Multiple Choice
Why does rating employee attributes on a graphic rating scale often result in low reliability?
A
Because employees are always aware of the criteria being rated and can adjust their behavior accordingly.
B
Because graphic rating scales require complex statistical analysis for each rating.
C
Because raters may interpret scale points differently, leading to inconsistent ratings across evaluators.
D
Because graphic rating scales always use objective measures that eliminate subjectivity.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what a graphic rating scale is — it is a common performance appraisal tool where raters evaluate employee attributes by marking a point along a continuum (e.g., from poor to excellent).
Step 2: Recognize that reliability in this context refers to the consistency of ratings across different raters or over time.
Step 3: Identify that one key reason for low reliability is that different raters may interpret the scale points differently; for example, what one rater considers 'good' might be 'average' to another.
Step 4: Note that this subjective interpretation leads to variability in ratings, which reduces inter-rater reliability because the same employee might receive different scores from different evaluators.
Step 5: Conclude that unlike objective measures, graphic rating scales rely on subjective judgments, and without clear, standardized definitions for each scale point, inconsistency is likely to occur.
Evaluating Research Findings practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations