- 1. Introduction to Psychology(0)
- 2. Psychology Research(0)
- 3. Biological Psychology(0)
- 4. Sensation and Perception(0)
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep(0)
- 6. Learning(0)
- 7. Memory(0)
- 8. Cognition(0)
- 9. Emotion and Motivation(0)
- 10. Developmental Psychology(0)
- 11. Personality(0)
- 12. Social Psychology(0)
- 13. Stress and Health(0)
- 14. Psychological Disorders(0)
- 15. Treatment(0)
Evaluating Research Findings : Videos & Practice Problems
Evaluating Research Findings Practice Problems
A psychological study aims to determine the relationship between the number of books read per month and self-reported life satisfaction. The findings indicate no correlation between these variables. What would be the correlation coefficient in this case?
In a study examining the relationship between hours spent studying and exam scores, which of the following interpretations is correct?
In a psychological study, researchers found that the more hours of sleep participants reported, the better their mood the next day. This suggests that:
What phenomenon explains why individuals might believe that their mood on a given day can predict the weather, despite no scientific basis for this belief?
A research paper found a correlation between the amount of physical exercise and levels of happiness. This means that:
A survey revealed that people who drink more cups of coffee per day tend to report higher levels of anxiety. What does this suggest?
Why is it important to understand the limitation of correlation when analyzing data in psychological research?
To understand the average time spent on social media by teenagers, a researcher would most likely use __________.
In the context of psychological research, which statistical measure is used to describe the variability or spread of scores around the mean?
During a study on sleep patterns, a researcher documented the number of hours slept by five individuals over a weekend: 8, 7, 9, 6, and 8. What is the mean number of hours slept by the individuals?
In psychological research, which method is used to determine if there is a relationship between stress levels and the number of hours spent on leisure activities per week?
In the context of psychological research, which option best exemplifies the purpose of inferential statistics?
In a study examining the effects of sleep on memory retention, a p-value of 0.03 was obtained. This p-value suggests that:
In research on the relationship between hours spent on social media and concentration levels, what does a negative correlation signify?
During a longitudinal study on aging, it was observed that as people age, their memory recall ability tends to decline. What does this relationship exemplify?
In research examining the link between physical exercise frequency per week and stress levels in working adults, what would you expect the correlation coefficient to be if there is a strong positive correlation?
In a study examining the relationship between part-time job and final exam scores among college students, which of the following correlation coefficients suggests the strongest association?
In a study examining the relationship between hours spent studying and exam scores, which of the following correlation coefficients suggests the most significant association?