Which three of the following are key factors in social cognitive theory?
A
Conformity, obedience, and groupthink
B
Observational learning, self-efficacy, and reciprocal determinism
C
Cognitive dissonance, attribution, and persuasion
D
Prejudice, stereotypes, and discrimination
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that Social Cognitive Theory, developed by Albert Bandura, emphasizes the role of observational learning, cognitive processes, and social influences in behavior.
Step 2: Identify key concepts in Social Cognitive Theory, which include observational learning (learning by watching others), self-efficacy (belief in one's ability to succeed), and reciprocal determinism (the dynamic interaction between personal factors, behavior, and environment).
Step 3: Review the options given and recognize that 'Observational learning, self-efficacy, and reciprocal determinism' directly correspond to these core concepts of Social Cognitive Theory.
Step 4: Note that other options such as 'Conformity, obedience, and groupthink' relate more to social influence and group behavior, while 'Cognitive dissonance, attribution, and persuasion' and 'Prejudice, stereotypes, and discrimination' pertain to other psychological theories and social psychology topics.
Step 5: Conclude that the three key factors in Social Cognitive Theory are observational learning, self-efficacy, and reciprocal determinism based on their foundational role in the theory.
