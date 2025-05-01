In developmental psychology, which type of play occurs when children engage in the self-regulated creation of a product or a solution?
A
Constructive play
B
Functional play
C
Onlooker play
D
Parallel play
Understand the key concept: In developmental psychology, different types of play describe how children interact with their environment and peers.
Identify the characteristic of the play type in question: The problem asks about play where children engage in self-regulated creation of a product or solution, which involves active manipulation and building.
Recall definitions of the play types: Functional play involves repetitive motor movements, Onlooker play involves watching others play without joining, Parallel play involves playing alongside others without interaction, and Constructive play involves creating or constructing something.
Match the characteristic to the correct play type: Since the question emphasizes creation and problem-solving, this aligns with Constructive play.
Conclude that the type of play described is Constructive play, as it involves children actively creating products or solutions through their play.
