Which of the following best describes the emphasis of most postformal thought theories in developmental psychology?
A
They prioritize the development of sensorimotor skills over cognitive flexibility.
B
They highlight the importance of language acquisition as the primary driver of adult cognitive development.
C
They focus on the ability to integrate logic with emotion and context to solve complex problems.
D
They emphasize strict adherence to formal logic and abstract reasoning without considering real-world situations.
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of postformal thought in developmental psychology, which refers to cognitive processes that go beyond formal operational thinking, typically seen in adulthood.
Step 2: Recognize that postformal thought theories emphasize the integration of multiple factors such as logic, emotion, and context, rather than relying solely on abstract or formal logic.
Step 3: Compare the given options by identifying which one aligns with the core idea of postformal thought, focusing on complex problem-solving that incorporates real-world situations and emotional understanding.
Step 4: Eliminate options that prioritize sensorimotor skills or language acquisition, as these are more relevant to earlier developmental stages or other cognitive theories.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of postformal thought theories is the one highlighting the ability to integrate logic with emotion and context to solve complex problems.
