Which of the following would be considered an example of Erikson's concept of integrity?
A
A child learns to trust their caregivers and feels secure in their environment.
B
A teenager experiments with different roles and identities to discover who they are.
C
A young adult struggles to form close relationships and feels isolated from others.
D
An older adult reflects on their life with a sense of satisfaction and acceptance of both successes and failures.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Erik Erikson's theory of psychosocial development consists of eight stages, each characterized by a specific conflict that contributes to a person's psychological growth.
Identify that the concept of 'integrity' is associated with the final stage of Erikson's theory, which typically occurs in late adulthood.
Recall that in the stage of 'Integrity vs. Despair,' an older adult reflects on their life and either achieves a sense of fulfillment and acceptance (integrity) or experiences regret and dissatisfaction (despair).
Analyze each option to determine which one aligns with this stage: the example involving an older adult reflecting on their life with satisfaction and acceptance matches the concept of integrity.
Conclude that the correct example of Erikson's concept of integrity is the one describing an older adult reflecting on their life with a sense of satisfaction and acceptance of both successes and failures.
