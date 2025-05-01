Which statement best describes the frustration-aggression hypothesis in psychology?
A
Aggression is always caused by frustration.
B
Frustration produces a readiness for aggression, and aggression occurs if an appropriate cue is present.
C
Aggression and frustration are unrelated psychological phenomena.
D
Frustration always leads to aggression.
1
Understand the frustration-aggression hypothesis as a psychological theory that links frustration to aggressive behavior.
Recognize that the hypothesis does not claim frustration always causes aggression, but rather that frustration creates a readiness or potential for aggression.
Identify that aggression will only occur if there is an appropriate external cue or trigger following the frustration.
Compare the given statements to see which one aligns with this understanding: the statement that frustration produces a readiness for aggression, and aggression occurs if an appropriate cue is present.
Conclude that this statement best describes the frustration-aggression hypothesis because it captures the conditional relationship between frustration and aggression.
