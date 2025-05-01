Which of the following relates most to the lowest level of Abraham Maslow's hierarchy of needs?
A
Self-actualization needs such as achieving one's potential
B
Love and belonging needs such as friendship and intimacy
C
Physiological needs such as food, water, and shelter
D
Esteem needs such as respect and recognition
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Abraham Maslow's hierarchy of needs is a motivational theory in psychology comprising five levels, arranged in a pyramid shape, where the lowest level represents the most basic human needs.
Identify the levels of Maslow's hierarchy from lowest to highest: Physiological needs, Safety needs, Love and Belonging needs, Esteem needs, and Self-actualization needs.
Recognize that the lowest level, Physiological needs, includes fundamental survival requirements such as food, water, shelter, and other bodily necessities.
Compare the options given: Self-actualization needs relate to achieving one's potential (highest level), Love and Belonging needs relate to social connections (middle level), Esteem needs relate to respect and recognition (second highest level), and Physiological needs relate to basic survival (lowest level).
Conclude that the option mentioning Physiological needs such as food, water, and shelter corresponds to the lowest level of Maslow's hierarchy of needs.
