Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning41m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology33m
- 11. Personality48m
- 12. Social Psychology41m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders44m
- 15. Treatment47m
13. Stress and Health
General Adaptation Syndrome
Struggling with Psychology?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
During which phase of general adaptation syndrome are you most susceptible to illness?
A
Alarm Phase
B
Resistance Phase
C
Exhaustion Phase
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of General Adaptation Syndrome (GAS), which is a three-stage response that the body has to stress, developed by Hans Selye.
Identify the three phases of GAS: Alarm Phase, Resistance Phase, and Exhaustion Phase.
In the Alarm Phase, the body recognizes the stressor and initiates a fight-or-flight response, releasing stress hormones like adrenaline.
During the Resistance Phase, the body attempts to adapt to the stressor, maintaining a state of alertness and trying to return to homeostasis.
In the Exhaustion Phase, the body's resources are depleted after prolonged exposure to the stressor, making it more susceptible to illness and disease due to weakened immune function.
Watch next
Master General Adaptation Syndrome with a bite sized video explanation from HannahStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice