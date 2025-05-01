- 1. Introduction to Psychology(0)
General Adaptation Syndrome: Videos & Practice Problems
General Adaptation Syndrome Practice Problems
At what stage of the general adaptation syndrome does the body first recognize a stressor and begin a fight-or-flight response?
Which of the following best characterizes the exhaustion stage in General Adaptation Syndrome?
In which phase of the general adaptation syndrome does the body attempt to return to homeostasis after the initial shock of a stressor, but remains on high alert?
During final exams week, Jamal notices he's getting frequent headaches and feels constantly on edge, despite usually managing stress well. According to Hans Selye, Jamal is likely experiencing the __________.
What is the outcome when the body cannot maintain long-term resistance and resources are depleted under chronic stress according to the general adaptation syndrome?
Samantha has been dealing with family issues and financial problems for several months. She feels constantly anxious, has lost weight, and finds it hard to sleep. She also caught the flu twice in the last three months. According to Hans Selye's stages of stress, Samantha is likely experiencing the __________.
Following exposure to a stressor, which division of the autonomic nervous system decreases its activity to promote relaxation and recovery?
In the context of emotional expression, cultural display norms primarily dictate __________.
A study indicates that employees working in high-stress jobs with minimal support from management report lower job satisfaction and higher rates of mental health issues. What steps should be taken to understand the relationship between job stress, support from management, job satisfaction, and mental health?
In the context of the General Adaptation Syndrome (GAS), which stage is characterized by the body's increased efforts to deal with a persistent stressor, following the initial recognition and reaction to the stress?
In the context of coping with a chronic illness, which behavior would a realistic optimist most likely exhibit?
Which of the following best describes the body's initial reaction in the General Adaptation Syndrome model when faced with a stressor?
During an intense exam, Alex notices his heart rate is up, and he's sweating more than usual. According to Hans Selye, Alex is likely experiencing the __________.
While walking home late at night, Jamie suddenly spots a shadowy figure following her. She notices her heart racing and a sense of fear overwhelming her. In the context of Hans Selye's General Adaptation Syndrome, which phase of stress response is Jamie experiencing?
In which year did Hans Selye publish 'The Stress of Life,' marking a significant point in the modern era of stress research?
Which of the following best describes a psychological trait that could increase an individual's risk of developing heart disease?
Having a Type A personality is associated with an increased risk of experiencing heart attacks.
What is the primary role of the sympathetic nervous system during the alarm phase?
Which phase of General Adaptation Syndrome is characterized by the mobilization of the sympathetic nervous system?
Which of the following is a likely consequence of chronic stress on muscle tension?
Which of the following strategies best demonstrates stress resistance in a demanding academic environment?