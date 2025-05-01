In the context of James Marcia's identity status theory in developmental psychology, research indicates that as individuals age, they tend to experience less of which two identity statuses?
A
Moratorium and achievement
B
Achievement and diffusion
C
Foreclosure and diffusion
D
Moratorium and foreclosure
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand James Marcia's identity status theory, which categorizes identity development into four statuses: diffusion, foreclosure, moratorium, and achievement.
Recall that 'moratorium' refers to a period of active exploration without commitment, while 'achievement' refers to having explored options and made a clear commitment.
Recognize that as individuals age, they typically move away from statuses characterized by exploration without commitment (moratorium) and move toward more stable identity statuses.
Identify which two statuses tend to decrease with age by considering that older individuals generally show less moratorium (less exploration) and less achievement (less active identity change) compared to younger individuals.
Conclude that the two identity statuses that individuals tend to experience less of as they age are moratorium and achievement.
