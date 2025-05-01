Which of the following is an example of how the principle of beneficence can be applied to a psychological study?
A
Allowing participants to withdraw from the study at any time without penalty
B
Keeping all participant data confidential and secure
C
Ensuring that participants are not exposed to unnecessary harm and that the potential benefits of the research outweigh any risks
D
Obtaining informed consent from all participants before beginning the study
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the principle of beneficence in psychology, which emphasizes maximizing benefits and minimizing harm to participants in research.
Review each option to see how it relates to beneficence: withdrawing without penalty relates to respect for autonomy, confidentiality relates to privacy, and informed consent relates to respect for persons.
Identify that ensuring participants are not exposed to unnecessary harm and that benefits outweigh risks directly addresses the balance of benefits and harms, which is the core of beneficence.
Recognize that beneficence requires researchers to design studies that protect participants from harm while promoting positive outcomes.
Conclude that the example illustrating beneficence is the one focusing on minimizing harm and maximizing benefits in the research process.
