Which of the following correctly matches a brain area with the type of information it primarily processes or stores?
The _____ part of the spinal cord transmits messages to and from the brain. The _____ part controls life-saving reflexes.
A team of researchers is working on a new procedure that could result in the regrowth of neurons in the spinal cord. With which part of the nervous system is the team most concerned?