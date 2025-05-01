In developmental psychology, what is the term for the means by which each psychosocial strength has its own special period of particular importance?
A
Critical period
B
Sensitive period
C
Zone of proximal development
D
Epigenetic principle
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking for a specific term in developmental psychology related to the timing when each psychosocial strength is most important.
Recall Erik Erikson's theory of psychosocial development, which proposes that each stage of development has a particular strength or virtue that emerges during a specific time.
Recognize that the term describing this concept is the 'Epigenetic principle,' which means that development unfolds in a predetermined order, with each psychosocial strength having its own special period of importance.
Differentiate this from other terms: 'Critical period' refers to a narrow window for certain developments, 'Sensitive period' is a more flexible timeframe for learning, and 'Zone of proximal development' relates to learning potential with guidance.
Conclude that the 'Epigenetic principle' best fits the description of each psychosocial strength having its own special period of particular importance.
