Which of the following statements about physical fitness attitudes in developmental psychology is most accurate?
A
Physical fitness attitudes are irrelevant to developmental psychology.
B
Physical fitness attitudes are set during childhood and cannot change throughout life.
C
Physical fitness attitudes can change over time due to experiences and environmental influences.
D
Physical fitness attitudes are determined solely by genetics and remain fixed.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of physical fitness attitudes within developmental psychology. These attitudes refer to an individual's feelings, beliefs, and predispositions toward physical fitness and activity, which can influence behavior and health outcomes.
Step 2: Recognize that developmental psychology studies how people change and grow throughout their lifespan, including cognitive, emotional, and behavioral aspects such as attitudes.
Step 3: Consider the role of environmental influences and experiences in shaping attitudes. Developmental psychology emphasizes that attitudes are not fixed but can be modified by learning, social interactions, and life events.
Step 4: Evaluate the statements by comparing them to developmental psychology principles: attitudes are not irrelevant, not solely genetic, and not permanently fixed from childhood.
Step 5: Conclude that the most accurate statement is that physical fitness attitudes can change over time due to experiences and environmental influences, reflecting the dynamic nature of development.
