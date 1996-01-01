Psychology
Recent Channels
Psychology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
12. Social Psychology
How People Learn and Overcome Prejudice
An Introduction to Gordon Allport’s The Nature of Prejudice- A Macat Psychology Analysis
by Macat
7 views
Was this helpful ?
0
Hide transcripts
Related Videos
Related Practice
The Psychology of Prejudice
by Goldsmiths, University of London
1 views
Hide transcripts
An Introduction to Gordon Allport’s The Nature of Prejudice- A Macat Psychology Analysis
by Macat
7 views
Hide transcripts
How Do You Reduce Prejudice?
by Minnetonka Coalition for Equitable Education
2 views
Hide transcripts
How Can We Reduce Prejudice? by Elizabeth Levy Paluck
by Princeton University
2 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.