Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning41m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology33m
- 11. Personality48m
- 12. Social Psychology41m
12. Social Psychology
Conformity
Multiple Choice
Which of the following shows informational social influence?
A
Masha joins a new dance studio and starts styling her hair differently to match the other dancers.
B
Brendan is shopping online. He finds a pair of pants that have a 4.9 review, from over 2,000 votes, along with
numerous comments about the quality of the pants. He decides to buy the pants.
C
Otis hates oysters, but he pretends to enjoy them while out with a group of work colleagues.
D
Nicola finds it easier to stand up for herself in a smaller group of peers than in a large group.
Watch next
Master The Solomon Asch Line Study with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah GordilsStart learning