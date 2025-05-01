- 1. Introduction to Psychology(0)
- 2. Psychology Research(0)
- 3. Biological Psychology(0)
- 4. Sensation and Perception(0)
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep(0)
- 6. Learning(0)
- 7. Memory(0)
- 8. Cognition(0)
- 9. Emotion and Motivation(0)
- 10. Developmental Psychology(0)
- 11. Personality(0)
- 12. Social Psychology(0)
- 13. Stress and Health(0)
- 14. Psychological Disorders(0)
- 15. Treatment(0)
Conformity: Videos & Practice Problems
Conformity Practice Problems
What term is used to describe the implicit rules that indicate what is considered acceptable and unacceptable behavior within a society?
In the context of group dynamics, the concept of conformity is best illustrated by which of the following scenarios?
Which of the following best defines the shared practices, values, and beliefs that guide the behavior of people within a particular group?
In a psychology experiment, a researcher presents a group of six participants with a series of advertisements and asks them to identify the most effective one. Unknown to five of the participants, the sixth is a researcher's assistant who strongly advocates for a particular advertisement. This setup is most likely investigating which psychological concept?
In a study on group dynamics, participants are shown a series of ambiguous images and asked to describe what they see. Before each participant's turn, they hear the responses of the group. The study primarily focuses on __________.
Which of the following findings would be consistent with the results of Solomon Asch's line judgment experiments on conformity?
Which factor is most likely to lead an individual to conform to the norms of a new social group?
In a corporate setting, a phenomenon where employees hesitate to voice their unique ideas or concerns during meetings, preferring instead to align with the majority or leadership's opinion, is known as:
During a critical project, a team of engineers avoids conflict and seeks unanimity at all costs, leading to a flawed decision-making process. This scenario is an example of __________.
In a university psychology class, the professor divides students into small groups for a debate on nature vs. nurture. Given this group activity, students are most likely to __________.
A psychological phenomenon that happens when a group of people make faulty or irrational decisions because they want to maintain harmony and avoid conflict within the group is termed:
During an online class, a few students start turning off their cameras despite the rule to keep them on. What is the probable effect on the behavior of the rest of the class?
During a major software development project, the project team decided to proceed with a release date despite numerous reports from the quality assurance team about significant bugs. This decision led to the release of a flawed product. Does this scenario exemplify groupthink?
If a tourist collapses from heat exhaustion in a busy city square, under which condition are they most likely to receive prompt aid?
In the context of social influence, how might chanting the same slogans during a protest contribute to deindividuation among participants?