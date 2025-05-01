- 1. Introduction to Psychology(0)
Obedience: Videos & Practice Problems
Obedience Practice Problems
In the context of the Milgram Experiment, obedience to authority is primarily influenced by the participant's __________.
Who conducted the obedience study where participants were asked to administer electric shocks to another person?
Which of the following experiments is best known for exploring the conflict between obedience to authority and personal conscience?
Which of the following best describes the role of authority in the Milgram experiment on obedience?
Which of the following studies is often cited as an example of research that lacked adequate ethical safeguards?
The Stanford prison experiment, conducted by Zimbardo, has faced scrutiny due to __________.
The act of following orders or instructions from an authority figure, even if one might personally disagree with the commands, is called__________.
Prior to conducting his famous obedience experiments, Stanley Milgram asked a group of psychologists, college students, and other adults to estimate the proportion of participants who would fully comply with the experimenter's orders to deliver the maximum shock. What did these groups predict?
In Milgram's obedience experiment, how many participants out of 40 continued to the highest level of shock, believing it was part of the study's requirements?
In the Milgram experiment, what was the primary psychological effect observed in participants who were instructed to administer electric shocks to a learner for incorrect answers?
Following the findings of the Milgram experiment, which of the following conclusions can be drawn about human behavior?
Which of the following situations would most likely result in a participant resisting an authority figure's unethical command, based on Milgram's research?
What factor would most likely decrease obedience in a replication of Milgram's obedience experiment?
During a military training exercise, Lieutenant Johnson is ordered by a high-ranking officer to use excessive force on a recruit to 'toughen them up.' Research on obedience suggests Johnson is less likely to follow this order if __________.
In the Milgram obedience experiment, the level of compliance from participants was significantly influenced by __________.
What historical event inspired Stanley Milgram to conduct his obedience experiments?
In Milgram's original study, what role did the participant play, and what was their main task?
Why was the shock box in Milgram's experiment designed to look complex and intimidating?