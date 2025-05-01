- 1. Introduction to Psychology(0)
- 2. Psychology Research(0)
- 3. Biological Psychology(0)
- 4. Sensation and Perception(0)
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep(0)
- 6. Learning(0)
- 7. Memory(0)
- 8. Cognition(0)
- 9. Emotion and Motivation(0)
- 10. Developmental Psychology(0)
- 11. Personality(0)
- 12. Social Psychology(0)
- 13. Stress and Health(0)
- 14. Psychological Disorders(0)
- 15. Treatment(0)
Applications of Classical Conditioning: Videos & Practice Problems
Applications of Classical Conditioning Practice Problems
In the Little Albert experiment, what was the neutral stimulus before conditioning?
Which of the following best describes the unconditioned response in the Little Albert experiment?
How did the neutral stimulus become a conditioned stimulus in the Little Albert experiment?
Which of the following is an example of stimulus generalization in the Little Albert experiment?
What did the Little Albert experiment suggest about the persistence of conditioned responses over time?
Which ethical consideration would prevent the Little Albert experiment from being conducted today?
How might classical conditioning explain a person's fear of dogs after being bitten by one?
A child develops a fear of swimming after nearly drowning. How can classical conditioning be used to help the child overcome this fear?
During the acquisition phase of the Little Albert experiment, what was paired with the neutral stimulus?
A person develops a fear of flying after experiencing severe turbulence. How can classical conditioning be used to reduce this fear?
What process led to the white rat becoming a conditioned stimulus in the Little Albert experiment?
A person develops a fear of public speaking after a negative experience. How can classical conditioning be used to help them overcome this fear?