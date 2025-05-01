- 1. Introduction to Psychology(0)
Behavioral and Cognitive Therapies: Videos & Practice Problems
Behavioral and Cognitive Therapies Practice Problems
A therapist uses systematic desensitization to help a client overcome a phobia. Which of the following steps is essential in this process?
Which of the following scenarios best illustrates the effectiveness of cognitive therapy?
How might a therapist integrate behavioral and cognitive therapies to treat depression?
Which technique is commonly used in cognitive therapy to challenge negative thoughts?
A client is struggling with negative self-talk. Which cognitive therapy technique would be most appropriate to address this issue?
How can cognitive therapy be combined with mindfulness practices to enhance treatment outcomes?
A therapist uses token economies to encourage positive behavior in a classroom setting. What is the primary purpose of this technique?
How can behavioral therapy be integrated with family therapy to address behavioral issues in adolescents?