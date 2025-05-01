- 1. Introduction to Psychology(0)
- 2. Psychology Research(0)
- 3. Biological Psychology(0)
- 4. Sensation and Perception(0)
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep(0)
- 6. Learning(0)
- 7. Memory(0)
- 8. Cognition(0)
- 9. Emotion and Motivation(0)
- 10. Developmental Psychology(0)
- 11. Personality(0)
- 12. Social Psychology(0)
- 13. Stress and Health(0)
- 14. Psychological Disorders(0)
- 15. Treatment(0)
Biological Therapies : Videos & Practice Problems
Biological Therapies Practice Problems
A psychiatrist prescribes antidepressant medication to a patient. This treatment reflects which dominant perspective in mental health care today?
Which of the following medications is classified as a typical first-generation antipsychotic?
After being hospitalized for disorganized speech and delusions, Maria is diagnosed with schizophrenia. Her doctor prescribes a medication to manage her symptoms. Which of the following best describes how this medication is expected to work?
Which symptom is least likely to improve with standard antipsychotic drug treatment in schizophrenia?
Which of the following is a frequently reported side effect of second-generation atypical antipsychotic medications?
A psychiatrist is considering prescribing antipsychotics for a patient. For which of the following symptoms should the psychiatrist NOT expect significant improvement from this medication?
In addition to treating major depressive disorder, antidepressant medications are often prescribed for which of the following conditions?
Which class of medication, including clonazepam, temazepam, and chlordiazepoxide, works by enhancing the effects of the neurotransmitter GABA in the brain?
A neurologist prescribes a medication that boosts GABAergic transmission for a patient. What is the most probable therapeutic effect of this medication?
Which of the following medications is commonly used to treat bipolar disorder but requires patients to be monitored for potential kidney and thyroid problems due to its narrow therapeutic window?
A researcher notices that studies showing a new medication is effective are more likely to appear in major journals, while studies showing no effect are rarely published. This phenomenon is best described as:
A patient with schizophrenia is prescribed antipsychotic medication but decides to stop taking it after a few weeks. What is the most common reason patients make this decision?
A patient with severe depression is seeking treatment. Which of the following options would be considered outdated and not recommended by most mental health professionals today?
Which of the following treatments, once popular for severe psychiatric conditions, involved intentionally damaging the frontal lobes and is now considered unethical due to its severe side effects?
Which of the following treatments involves intentionally triggering a controlled seizure in the brain to alleviate symptoms of major depressive disorder when other treatments have failed?
A patient with persistent symptoms despite multiple antidepressant trials is referred for repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation. For which diagnosis is this intervention most commonly indicated?
Which of the following statements about the use of antipsychotic medications is most accurate?
Which statement best describes the effect of antipsychotic medications on the symptoms of schizophrenia?
Which of the following medications is most commonly prescribed for the treatment of major depressive disorder rather than for bipolar disorder or schizophrenia?
Which of the following best describes the official medical indication for beta blockers?
Which procedure involves creating a small lesion in the anterior cingulate cortex?
In what way does psychotherapy complement drug therapy in treating mental health disorders?
Why might anticonvulsant medications be used instead of lithium for some bipolar patients?
Which of the following side effects is more commonly associated with atypical antipsychotics compared to typical antipsychotics?
Which brain stimulation technique involves generating a magnetic field to stimulate the prefrontal cortex?
Why might combining drug therapy with psychotherapy be more effective than drug therapy alone?