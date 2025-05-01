- 1. Introduction to Psychology(0)
- 2. Psychology Research(0)
- 3. Biological Psychology(0)
- 4. Sensation and Perception(0)
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep(0)
- 6. Learning(0)
- 7. Memory(0)
- 8. Cognition(0)
- 9. Emotion and Motivation(0)
- 10. Developmental Psychology(0)
- 11. Personality(0)
- 12. Social Psychology(0)
- 13. Stress and Health(0)
- 14. Psychological Disorders(0)
- 15. Treatment(0)
Behaviorism: Videos & Practice Problems
Behaviorism Practice Problems
In psychological research, studies that can be replicated and yield consistent results are said to:
Which of the following statements accurately reflects the nature of scientific research in psychology?
Which of the following best describes a method that distinguishes real psychological research from pseudoscientific claims?
To understand the principles of learning, Ms. Thompson conducts experiments involving stimuli and responses in controlled environments. Ms. Thompson is most likely a:
To understand the psychological effects of social media on teenagers, which of the following would be the most accurate source?
Which of the following environments is most likely to influence a young adult to adopt aggressive behaviors, based on the learning perspective?
Which of the following scenarios best illustrates the principle of functionalism in understanding human emotions?
Which approach in psychology emphasizes the importance of observable behavior and external stimuli in understanding human behavior?
In the context of classical conditioning, which of the following best describes the perspective of behaviorists?
Who introduced the concept of operant conditioning, a learning process that is influenced by the consequences of behavior?
Which of the following schools of psychology emphasizes the study of observable behavior and the effects of learning and environmental factors on actions?