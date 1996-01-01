- 1. Introduction to Psychology(0)
The Humanist Perspective: Videos & Practice Problems
The Humanist Perspective Practice Problems
Which historical factor contributed most directly to the rise of the humanist perspective in the 1950s?
Why did some psychologists in the 1950s feel that existing perspectives were not capturing the full human experience?
A college student is struggling to pay for food and rent. According to Maslow’s hierarchy, which level of need is most likely to be their primary concern?
Which of the following is a prerequisite for reaching self-actualization, according to Maslow?
A student wants to be a successful athlete (ideal self) but spends little time training (real self). According to Rogers, what psychological outcome is most likely?
Which of the following is a likely outcome of incongruence between real and ideal self?
A person who wants to be a caring friend but often ignores their friends’ needs reports feeling unhappy and isolated. Which concept from Rogers’ theory best explains this outcome?
Which criticism might a behaviorist make about the humanist perspective’s approach to personal growth?
Maria feels unfulfilled in her job and wants to pursue art, which she finds meaningful. According to the humanist perspective, what should Maria prioritize to achieve personal fulfillment?
A therapist uses Maslow’s hierarchy and Rogers’ congruence concepts to help a client set goals. Which approach best integrates both theories?
Which concept is central to the behaviorist perspective and contrasts with humanist ideas?
How did the psychodynamic focus on unconscious conflict influence the emergence of the humanist perspective?
Which statement best explains why humanist psychologists criticized both psychodynamic and behaviorist approaches?
If an individual has satisfied their physiological, safety, and belongingness needs, which need would Maslow say they are most likely to pursue next?
A psychologist argues that helping clients achieve congruence is more important than meeting basic needs. Which theory would most likely challenge this view?